CARSON CITY, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/17 -- Turbo Global Partners (TRBO) (OTC PINK: TRBO), has announced the initial launch of the Marketing Program for Millisecond Technologies Corp. (MSTC) to bring the MSTC patented technology to the global market.

"This is yet again an exciting milestone for TRBO," states Robert W. Singerman, TRBO's Chairman & CEO. He continues, "In our pursuit to generate long-term renewable predictable cash-flow for ourselves and clients, the MSTC marketing opportunity is tremendous. This week marks the launch of the marketing program initiative for MSTC's patented pasteurization process with the production of a video series, produced by Turbo Communications, Inc., TRBO's wholly-owned subsidiary, Executive Produced by William Teitelbaum, Executive Vice President for TRBO."

Andrei Arofikin, MSTC Chairman says, "We realized early on the benefits of accessing the synergies within the TRBO offerings, but we didn't realize there would be a connection with Purdue University."

William Teitelbaum explains, "Not only am I Executive Vice President of TRBO, I've been a professor of Television, Marketing, Media and Design at California State University, Los Angeles for the past 7-years, and have taught media, marketing, advertising and design at universities around the U.S. for the past 20-years. I reached out to my peer, Ed Dunn, Purdue's Manager, Multi-Media Production Services, to assembly the production resources to work with Turbo Communications and myself as Executive Producer for the initial video series for MSTC. Academia is a fraternity and it's a sweet spot for TRBO."

Ed Dunn continues, "It was refreshing to work with media veterans on this project, Bill Teitalbaum, Bob Singerman and myself have all been in the marketing, media, television and technology sectors for 40-years, and to collaborate with TRBO was a terrific opportunity for Purdue's multi-media department and television production studios."

The initial video series will include messages produced with video captured this week with key representatives of the MSTC Alliance at Purdue University. "Purdue is a center of excellence in Agriculture, and it's the public private partnerships that keep Purdue ahead of the innovation curve," states Dr. Bruce Applegate, Purdue's Associate Professor, Department of Food Science. Dr Applegate continues, "The MSTC patented technology is an integral part of a working milk-production line, and the on-going research at the Center for Integrated Food Manufacturing, Department of Food Science at Purdue University only continues to validate the efficacy of MSTC's technology."

Singerman continues, "The initial video series as part of the marketing initiative by TRBO for MSTC will set the foundation for a business to business strategy deployed early 2017. We are very confident that the tactical plan deployed early 2017 will result in the adoption of numerous U.S. dairy liquid producers representing a major market share of the total U.S. liquid dairy production and another long-term predictable renewable cash-flow TRBO initiative."

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

