Viridium Pacific Group Ltd.: Viridium Announces Year End

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2017 / Viridium Pacific Group Ltd. ("Viridium" or the "Company") (TSX-V: VIR, OTC PINK: MRRBF) hereby announces that its fiscal year end is November 30. The first fiscal year end of Viridium will be November 30, 2017. The November 30 year end was the fiscal year end of Experion Biotechnologies Inc.

About Viridium

Viridium Pacific is headquartered in the Fraser Valley Region of British Columbia, Canada, and operates businesses involved in agricultural production and wholesale distribution, property acquisition and development, as well as financial services with an emphasis on medical insurance products and services. Viridium Pacific is well positioned to develop and to expand these highly profitable, emerging growth businesses in 2018. Viridium Pacific is the parent company of several operating subsidiaries, including Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed producer.

More information about Viridium can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Experion

Experion Biotechnologies Inc. is a science-led company that aims to be an industry leader in cannabis testing & quality control, low cost production and distribution, and strain research and development. The Company is a licensed producer under Canada's ACMPR and plans to operate across three core lines of business, including: (i) plant propagation and tissue culturing, (ii) production of whole plant "starter material" for wholesale to licensed growers, and (iii) production of dried flower and derivative products for wholesale distribution to medical patients.

Disclosure

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, forecast, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities; recent market volatility; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Filing Statement dated September 25, 2017, and/or the most recent annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

