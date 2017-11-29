

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States Undersecretary of Agriculture Ted McKinney said that he sees 'a clear path' for the entry of 15 new Colombian agricultural products, from bell peppers to citrus fruits, into the U.S. market.



The U.S. Undersecretary was received by the Vice Minister of Agricultural Affairs of Colombia, Samuel Zambrano, who referred to a possible agricultural exchange between Colombia and the United States.



Among the 15 Colombian products awaiting authorization to enter the U.S. Market are paprika, melon, watermelon, mango, granadilla, passion fruit, and lemongrass, among others.



Paprika is considered the number one priority by Colombia after recently finishing the hass avocado process with the United States.



