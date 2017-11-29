Richmond Hill, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2017) - Robert Salna (the "Acquiror") of 64 Industrial Road, Richmond Hill, Ontario, L4C 2Y1, announced that, on November 23, 2017, the Acquiror acquired common shares (the "TJR Shares") in the capital of TJR Coatings Inc. (the "Issuer') held by Tonino Margani (aka Tonino Morgani) (the "Transaction") pursuant to minutes of settlement (the "Minutes of Settlement") dated February 18, 2010 endorsed by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice between Robert Salna (the "Acquiror"), as plaintiff and Noble House Coatings Inc., Angela Margani (aka Angela Morgani), Carmen Margani (aka Carmen Morgani), Tonino Margani (aka Tonino Morgani), Roberto Margani (aka Roberto Morgani), the Issuer and Primeline Products Corporation, as defendants (each a "Defendant" and together, the "Defendants") whereby, inter alia, the Defendants were to transfer all shares issued by the Issuer in their possession to the Acquiror or as the Acquiror may direct.

The Issuer has its head office located at 31 Sunset Trail, Toronto, Ontario, M9M 1J4.

Prior to completion of the Transaction, the Acquiror did not hold any TJR Shares.

The Acquiror acquired 12,960,000 TJR Shares held by Tonino Margani pursuant to the Transaction, representing approximately 57.39% of the issued and outstanding TJR Shares.

Pursuant to the Minutes of Settlement, the Acquiror, alone with no joint actors, has control, but does not currently have ownership, of a further 16,000 TJR Shares held by each of Angela Margani (aka Angela Morgani) and Carmen Margani (aka Carmen Morgani).

This news release and an early warning report in respect of the above-noted transaction will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

A copy of the early warning report may be obtained from the Acquiror by contacting:

Mr. Robert Salna

64 Industrial Road

Richmond Hill, Ontario

L4C 2Y1

Telephone: 416.543.2881