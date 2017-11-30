TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/17 -- Beleave Inc. ("Beleave" or the "Company") (CSE: BE)(CSE: BE.CN)(CSNX: BE)(OTCQX: BLEVF) is pleased to support initiatives like the "Don't Drive High" campaign that make the public aware of the potential repercussions to driving under the influence. As we get closer to the legalization of recreational cannabis in Canada in July 2018, Ontario is planning on introducing tougher penalties for drivers caught under the influence.

"It is important to us that the implementation of recreational cannabis in Canada occurs as smoothly as possible. With all eyes on the industry we want to put our best foot forward," stated Beleave Chief Science Officer Roger Ferreira, "Our message is simply that cannabis should be used responsibly. Impaired driving, which includes driving under the influence of cannabis, is illegal. However, there is a segment of the population that may be unaware of this or feel they are more attentive drivers after consuming cannabis. Our intention is to inform all drivers of the facts in an effective and memorable way."

The Company's goal in supporting the campaign is not to sell the advertised "Consequence Strains", rather the goal, in partnership with R.I.D.E. CHECKS, is to start an important conversation, raise awareness and protect cannabis users from the dangers associated with driving impaired.

About Beleave

Beleave Inc. is a biotech company and Beleave's wholly-owned subsidiary Beleave Kannabis Corp. (formerly First Access Medical Inc.) is a licensed producer pursuant to the ACMPR. Beleave's purpose-built facility is located in Hamilton, Ontario.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "plan", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to satisfy the conditions associated with its cultivation license, the Company's ability to obtain a sales license and the related timing considerations, the availability of further financing, consumer interest in its products, competition, regulation, operational and technological risks, and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. This information speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

Contacts:

Sebastian de Kloet

(905) 979 - 5173

sebastian@beleave.com

beleave.com



