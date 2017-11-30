

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in Japan advanced a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent on month in October, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 1.8 percent following the 1.0 percent decline in September.



On a yearly basis, industrial production advanced 5.9 percent - again missing forecasts for 7.1 percent but up from 2.6 percent in the previous month.



Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production saying was that it shows signs of picking up.



Industries that were up in October included business oriented machinery, transport equipment and electrical machinery - while chemicals, petroleum products and electronic parts were down.



Shipments were down 0.5 percent on month and up 2.6 percent on year.



Industries that were up included business oriented machinery, transport equipment and electronic parts - while petroleum products, iron and steel and chemicals were down.



Inventories were up 3.1 percent on month and 1.9 percent on year.



Industries that saw increased production included iron and steel, transport equipment and chemicals.



Industries that were down included business oriented machinery, fabricated metals and electronic parts.



According to the survey of production forecast, industrial output is expected to rise 2.8 percent in November and 3.5 percent in December.



Industries expected to contribute to the increase in November include business oriented machinery, electronic parts and electrical machinery.



Industries that are expected to contribute to the increase in December include business oriented machinery, electronic parts and transport equipment.



