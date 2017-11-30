

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Responding to media report on potential acquisition of Juniper Networks, Nokia corp. (NOK) said Wednesday that it is not currently in talks with, nor is it preparing an offer for, Juniper Networks related to an acquisition of that company.



Earlier today CNBC reported that Nokia was in talks to buy Juniper Networks.



The offer would value Juniper at around $16 billion, above its market capitalization of around $11.12 billion at Wednesday's close, the report said citing sources.



JNPR closed Wednesday's regular trading at $29.61, up $1.42 or 5.04 percent. In the after-hours trade, the stock further gained $0.86 or 2.90 percent.



