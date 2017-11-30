

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher in back-to-back sessions, gathering more than 15 points or 0.4 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,335-point plateau, although it may spin its wheels on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed, with technology and oil stocks likely to fall under selling pressure. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.



The SCI finished slightly higher on Wednesday following sharp gains from the property sector, and more measured support from the financials and oil companies.



For the day, the index collected 4.21 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 3,337.86 after trading between 3,305.57 and 3,343.06. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 0.04 percent to end at 1,919.06.



Among the actives, China Vanke skyrocketed 9.98 percent, while Gemdale surged 8.17 percent, Bank of China collected 0.26 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China added 0.17 percent, Agricultural Bank of China was unchanged, China Life plummeted 2.03 percent, Ping An Insurance shed 0.43 percent, PetroChina gained 0.37 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gathered 0.33 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as stocks were mixed on Wednesday. While the Dow climbed to a new record closing high, the tech-heavy NASDAQ showed a sharp decline.



The Dow climbed 103.97 points or 0.44 percent to 23,940.68, while the NASDAQ plunged 87.97 points or 1.27 percent to 6,824.39 and the S&P 500 fell 0.97 points or 0.04 percent to 2,626.07.



The pullback by the NASDAQ came amid concerns that companies won't see much of a benefit from the proposed tax reform. On the other hand, financial and transportation shares fueled gains on the Dow.



The mixed performance came as traders digested outgoing Fed Chair Janet Yellen's testimony before the Congressional Joint Economic Committee, which further solidified expectations that the Fed will raise interest rates next month.



In economic news, the Commerce Department reported stronger than estimated economic growth in the third quarter, while the National Association of Realtors noted a bigger than expected increase in pending home sales in October.



Crude oil futures fell Wednesday despite data showing another significant decline in U.S. oil stockpiles. A strong dollar dented commodities after upbeat U.S. GDP data and hawkish comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen. January WTI oil was down 69 cents or 1.2 percent to $57.30/bbl.



Closer to home, China will see November numbers for its manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs later today; in October, their scores were 51.6 and 54.3, respectively.



