Sequoia China becomes strategic investor to leading Asia Fixed Income asset manager, Income Partners Asset Management

HONG KONG, Nov. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequoia China has become a strategic investor of Income Partners, a leading independent Asia Fixed Income asset manager managing primarily single issuer and sovereign bonds across both US Dollar and Asian local currencies, with a focus on offshore and onshore Renminbi. Income Partners remains privately managed and led by its Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Emil Nguy.

The partnership between Income Partners and Sequoia China is one of synergy, rapid growth and a shared vision for Asian fixed income asset management.

Partnering with the leading investor Sequoia China enablesIncome Partners to further expand its investor base, rapidly establish its brand position in China and adopt leading AI and big data technology in fixed income investment. Income Partners was established since 1993 and has one of the longest and most successful track records in Asia for managing both long only and hedge fund credit products.

Emil Nguy, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Income Partners said, "The real game changer in the financial markets recently is the opening up of China's fixed income markets, as illustrated by Bond-Connect, direct, quota-less access to the China Interbank Bond Market, and the gradual inclusion of RMB in the world bond indices.Allocation to RMB by institutions is no longer a question of if, but a question of when, and our partnership with Sequoia China will bring us closer to our goal of becoming the pre-eminent fixed income manager in Asia at a time when global institutions will be required to allocate to RMB.The ecosystem that Sequoia China has built will greatly assist Income Partners' onshore fund management as well as overall business, as we look to enhance our existing research with big data and expanding our research capability."

Neil Shen, Founding and Managing Partner of Sequoia China said, "Traditionally, investors have thought of investing in China in terms of investing in listed or private equity.With China opening and institutionalizing its fixed income markets, we believe the Chinese fixed income asset management market is prone to disruption as the broader Chinese fixed income market continues to mature and grow rapidly.We are excited to be assisting Emil and his team to establish Income Partners as the go-to manager for managing Asia and onshore / offshore Chinese credit."

ABOUT INCOME PARTNERS

Founded in 1993, Income Partners is a specialist Asian fixed income manager, managing primarily single issuer and sovereign bonds across both US Dollar and Asian local currencies, with a focus on offshore and onshore Renminbi.Income Partners actively manages money market, investment grade, high yield and special situations across both long-only and hedge fund portfolios, and provides client-focused solutions from white label funds to structured managed accounts catering to institutional client needs. Through extensive company research, and deep knowledge of and network in the credit markets in Asia, active management and protecting downside risks of the portfolio, Income Partners has been able to achieve superior risk-adjusted returns for its clients. Income Partners' institutional clients include insurance, financial institutions (including private banks), corporates and family offices.

Income Partners Asset Management (HK) Ltd. is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission for Types 4, 6 and 9 regulated activities, registered with the US National Futures Association as a Commodity Pool Operator and Commodity Trading Advisor, and regulated by the US Securities and Futures Exchange as an investment adviser. For more information, please visit our website atwww.incomepartners.com.

ABOUT SEQUOIA CHINA

The Sequoia team helps daring founders build legendary companies. In partnering with Sequoia, companies benefit from our unmatched community and the lessons we've learned over 45 years working with Apple, Cisco, Oracle, Google, Alibaba, Airbnb and JD.com among many others. As "The Entrepreneurs Behind The Entrepreneurs", Sequoia China focuses on four sectors: TMT, healthcare, consumer/service, and industrial technology. Over the past 12 years we've had the privilege of working with more than 300 companies in China, including Alibaba, Ali Pictures, AutoNavi, Beta Pharma, BGI, Deppon Logistics, Dianping, Didi, DJI, Ganji.com, Hero Entertainment, JD.com, Jumei, Meituan, Meilishuo, Momo, Noah, Ourpalm, Plateno Hotels Group, Qihoo 360, Sina.com, SINNET, Snibe Diagnostic, Toutiao, VanceInfo, VIPshop, Wanda Cinemas, Weigao Group, Yuwell Medical, ZTO Express. Sequoia has operations in China, India and United States.

