Statement of Actress Angela Lansbury Against Sexual Harassment and Abuse of Women

Comments by Lansbury Taken Out of Context In Interview in Radio Times Magazine
PR Newswire
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2017
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
"There is no excuse whatsoever for men to harass women in an abusive sexual manner. And, I am devastated that anyone should deem me capable of thinking otherwise.
"Those who have known the quality of my work and the many public statements I have made over the course of my life, must know, that I am a strong supporter of Women's Rights.
"Lastly, I would like to add that I am troubled by how quickly and brutishly some have taken my comments out of context and attempted to blame my generation, my age, or my mindset, without having read the entirety of what I said."
Angela Lansbury
Contact: Adam Alberti
Phone: 415.227.9700
Cell: 415.225.2443
Singer Associates Public Relations
Email: adam@singersf.com
Or singer@singersf.com