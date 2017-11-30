

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Thursday following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street and reflecting weakness in technology stocks.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 32.29 points or 0.14 percent to 22,564.91, off a low of 22,502.68 earlier.



The major exporters and tech stocks are lower despite a weaker yen. Sony is lower by more than 2 percent, Panasonic is losing more than 1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is down almost 1 percent, while Canon is adding 0.3 percent. Nintendo is losing more than 2 percent and SoftBank is down almost 3 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are rising more than 2 percent each. Among automakers, Toyota is rising 0.2 percent and Honda is adding almost 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising 0.2 percent and Japan Petroleum is advancing 0.6 percent despite crude oil prices falling overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Nisshinbo Holdings is gaining almost 12 percent, Fukuoka Financial is rising more than 5 percent and Marui Group is higher by more than 5 percent.



On the flip side, Yaskawa Electric is losing more than 6 percent, Recruit Holdings is lower by almost 4 percent and Fuji Electric Co is down more than 3 percent.



In economic news, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said that industrial output in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent on month in October. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 1.8 percent following the 1.0 percent decline in September.



Japan will also see October data for vehicle production, housing starts and construction orders today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the 112 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday, with the Dow climbing to a record closing high and the tech-heavy Nasdaq showing a sharp move to the downside. The pullback by the Nasdaq was partly due to profit taking, as traders cashed in on recent strength among tech stocks amid concerns the companies won't see as much of a benefit from proposed tax reform.



The Dow climbed 103.97 points or 0.4 percent to 23,940.68, while the Nasdaq plunged 88.02 points or 1.3 percent to 6,824.34 and the S&P 500 edged down 0.97 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,626.07.



The major European markets also turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slumped by 0.9 percent, the French CAC 40 Index edged up by 0.1 percent and the German DAX Index closed just above the unchanged line.



Crude oil futures fell Wednesday despite data showing another significant decline in U.S. oil stockpiles. January WTI oil dipped $0.69 or 1.2 percent to settle at $57.30 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX