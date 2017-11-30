

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in November, and at a faster pace, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday with a PMI score of 51.8.



That beat forecasts for 51.4, and it's up from 51.6 in October. It also moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The bureau also said that its non-manufacturing PMI came in with a score of 54.8 - in line with expectations and up from 54.3 in the previous month.



