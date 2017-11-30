HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/17 -- Madame Tussauds Hong Kong announced that Angelababy (Yeung Wing) will join other Fashion celebrities and become the first female artist features in Fashion Zone. Angelababy and her figure are set to dazzle at The Peak with the DIOR dress which was donated by the brand. The celebrity is scheduled to attend the figure unveiling ceremony in February 2018, inviting fans to witness her world-first wax figure together.

Angelababy began her career as a fashion model in Japan at the age of 14. Recently, she focuses on her acting career, includes movies Love O2O, See You Tomorrow and Hollywood movie Independence Day: Resurgence etc. In 2016, Angelababy won the 33rd Hundred Flowers Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in movie Mojin: The Lost Legend. Angelababy is also known for her keen fashion sensibilities. She is a regular presence on international fashion magazine cover and international brand ambassador. Angelababy's work in public welfare is an extension of her humble success. In 2017, she was appointed as Shu Shi campaign ambassador for WildAid and the Child Development Ambassador of China Development Research Foundation.

To ensure the wax figure is created with incredible attention to detail, Madame Tussauds sculpting team met Angelababy in Shanghai. During the 4-hour sitting process, Angelababy was still her normal gentle and lively self. She cannot contain her excitement when talking about the whole process. "It is my dream to have a wax figure of myself. The sitting process is far different than acting. I have to stand on a turntable for the team to take over 200 references photos from different angles and identify the colour of hair, eye and teeth. I was amazed by their professionalism. It is a unique experience and I am looking forward to seeing the finished result." Debuted as a fashion model, Angelababy has an acute instinct for posing in front of the camera and her smile is surely going to melt everyone's heart. "Her every movement and pictures look flawless!" the team described.

Ms Jenny You, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, said "Apart from her acting career, Angelababy continues to speak out for public welfare which is a role model for everyone. We believe her arrival will brighten up the Fashion Zone and impart a positive attitude among visitors."

