SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/17 -- PullString, Inc. today announced their software solution is powering the Match Game skill based on FremantleMedia North America's game show. The skill is scheduled to be released on December 14th.

The company's solution, PullString Converse, enables creative and marketing professionals to rapidly design, prototype, and publish skills for the Alexa voice service. Purpose-built for marketing teams and creative agencies, PullString Converse empowers non-technical users to write conversation, not code, and engage their customers through voice.

The Match Game skill features the "Super Match" round based on the popular gameshow format whereby users attempt to match one of the top 3 answers (from an audience poll) to a fill-in-the-blank question. Each day users receive a new set of questions. If they happen to miss a day, they can play catch-up mode for the week.

Introducing Support for in-Skill Purchases for Match Game skill

For fans of Match Game who want more, users will be able to purchase additional question gamepacks through in-skill prompts. The PullString solution seamlessly supports the purchase of digital content using Amazon Pay and a beta version of the Alexa payment APIs.

The Alexa payment service will be made generally available in 2018. Organizations looking to provide premium content for consumers will be able to leverage PullString's easy-to-use, enterprise-class solution to build and monetize skills.

"In-app purchasing in mobile was a catalyst for a surge of great mobile experiences," said Mike Houlahan, head of channels at PullString. "We believe Amazon's payment service will have a similar impact for Alexa Skills powered by PullString."

FremantleMedia North America is a worldwide leader in game show content, with an extensive portfolio of some of the greatest and most recognized titles of yesterday and today. The company is home to more than 40,000 retro episodes, along with top-rated daytime, syndicated and primetime game shows such as Match Game which airs on ABC.

Organizations that want to get started now on creating engaging voice applications can sign-up today at pullstring.com. The service will be made available for general release in 2018.

About PullString, Inc.

At PullString, we strive to help people talk effortlessly with the technology that surrounds us.

Working at the intersection of creative expression and artificial intelligence, PullString Converse empowers brands and agencies with the leading solution for designing, prototyping, and publishing highly engaging voice applications for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and IoT devices. Organizations such as Activision, Mattel, and Samsung have benefited from the millions of engaging conversations powered by PullString.

PullString is based in San Francisco, CA, and is backed by leading firms including Greylock Partners, Charles River Ventures, Khosla Ventures, True Ventures, and First Round Capital.

About FremantleMedia North America

FremantleMedia North America (FMNA) is the U.S. arm of global media giant FremantleMedia. A powerhouse in scripted and non-scripted content, FremantleMedia also comprises a distribution arm, FremantleMedia International, a digital and branded entertainment division, and a kids & family entertainment business. As one of the world's largest and most successful creators, producers and distributors of TV brands in the world, FremantleMedia's comprehensive global network has operations in 31 countries, creating over 10,000 hours of programming a year, rolling out more than 45 formats and managing over 350 individual titles. The company also distributes more than 20,000 hours of content in over 200 territories. For more information follow us @FMNATV and visit our Facebook page.