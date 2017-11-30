Sentinel 1973 - Explains Scalping Strategy in Forex Trading

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2017 / With thousands of small fluctuations in foreign exchange quotes on any given day, Forex is the most liquid and volatile market. As a result, there is a large segment of traders, known as scalpers, who try to take advantage of the minor changes in the price of assets, usually performed over a very short period of time. The expert advisors from Sentinel 1973 recently discussed the scalping strategy, explaining its rise to prominence and benefit to traders.

The popularity of scalping is born of its perceived safety; many argue that since positions are maintained for a brief time period in comparison to regular movements, market exposure is much shorter than that of a trend follower or even a day trader. Consequently, the risk of large losses is much smaller and the returns generated in each position are usually small. Instead, scalpers focus on building profits through small, but frequent gains. They must be patient, diligent individuals willing to wait as the fruits of their labors translate to great earnings over time. Typically, a scalper will open and close tens, and in some cases hundreds, of positions throughout the course of an ordinary trading day. Sentinel 1973 noted that it appears a formidable task at first to most, but can be an involving, fun style once the trader becomes comfortable with its practices and habits. Still, attentiveness and strong concentration skills are necessary to be successful.

When it comes to selecting currency pairs, the first task is finding a strong market trend, which is imperative when determining whether to place buy or sell orders. Short-term momentum should be the focus, and it is vital to make a selection with high intraday volatility, so that there are a high number of price movements on any given day. To identify optimal scenarios, traders can look at the highs and lows of the currency for the previous week. Not as important in scalping is stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) management, because there is simply not enough time. Most positions are entered and exited within a one to five minute timespan regardless of gains or losses. Some traders set SL and TP points if they are fast enough or if they move more than one currency pair at a time. While it requires an individual commitment, scalping is an excellent way to start a Forex trading career. The strategy offers a good overview of technical indicators and teaches traders how to make fast decisions while quickly interpreting exit and entry signals.

Sentinel 1973 is a leading broker market, offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on currencies, indexes, commodities and stocks and specializing in the trading of financial products in Over the Counter (OTC) and organized stock markets. With 10 platforms to trade more than 200 financial instruments, Sentinel 1973 serves retail and institutional clients in more than 180 countries in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

