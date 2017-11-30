Vicente Izquierdo Munoz - Analyzes Factors Driving Latin American Investments

MONTE CARLO, MONACO / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2017 / When considering new investments, seasoned forex experts dig deep into the market fundamentals and trend analysis. Recent market data points to Latin America as a destination set to increate its attraction for investors and according to the internationally acclaimed trading expert, Vicente Izquierdo Munoz, there is a growing focus on long-termism in Latin America, which reflects confidence in the region's prospects.

One of the strongest believers is Javier Montero, an Argentine-born manager running a fund for Chile-based Moneda Asset Management. He recently told Bloomberg that Latin America is the place to go for investors chasing returns. Montero sees bright prospects for the region in the next three years as governments in Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Uruguay adopt a "more market-friendly approach" and other countries look set to follow suit. Moreover, Latin America as a whole boasts relative stability and is not burdened with some of the problems besetting other emerging markets, for example immigration and the possibility of war. "Out of the three emerging-market zones, LatAm has beat and will continue beating Asia and EMEA because of this," the fund manager told Bloomberg. Another sign of confidence in Latin America's prospects is the rapid evolution of the local start-up ecosystem, which has enjoyed steadily growing interest from foreign investors.

Stock market data also convey the image of a region that is flourishing for investors, Vicente Izquierdo Munoz notes further. Several stock market indices posted impressive returns in 2016, led by the MSCI Brazil with an astounding 61% gain. The regional upswing has carried into 2017 and many analysts believe it will persist. According to CNBC business writer and editor Bryan Borzykowski, there are three reasons behind this renaissance. Firstly, some governments have ditched populist sentiments and adopted a pro-business approach, Brazil and Argentina being notable examples. In the second place, regional currencies have been gaining strength and investors have seen their returns climb. Finally, Latin America is expected to sustain its progress due to the persistently attractive valuation of local corporations relative to their peers in the United States.

Vicente Izquierdo Munoz has operated in the forex and contracts for differences (CFDs) markets for more than 17 years, gaining a reputation as one of the leading industry figures. His pioneering work continues with the brokerage company he co-founded to provide CFDs on stocks, commodities, and indices. His clients get access to advanced technological solutions and the support of a team of finance experts to ensure sustained investment success. The company offers ten trading platforms and more than 200 financial instruments to retail and institutional investors in over 180 countries across Europe, Asia, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

