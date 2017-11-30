

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - FUCHS Group said that it will purchase the lubricants business of LUBASYST in Romania as of December 1, 2017, and will integrate it in the new subsidiary FUCHS Romania.



As a longstanding trading partner of FUCHS, LUBASYST generated sales revenues of around 4 million euros in 2016. The acquisition includes the customer base and the workforce in particular. LUBASYST's business will supplement FUCHS' existing business in Romania, which will now be combined in the recently established FUCHS subsidiary in Romania.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX