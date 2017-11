BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound firmed against most major rivals in late Asian deals on Thursday.



The pound rose to a new 3-week high of 0.8802 against the euro, 4-week highs of 1.3267 versus the franc and 151.08 versus the yen, from yesterday's closing values of 0.8834, 1.3200 and 150.06, respectively.



If the pound rises further, it may target resistance around 0.87 against the euro, 1.38 against the franc and 152.00 against the yen.



