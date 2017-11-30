Convenient login creates secure and compelling user experience

Inside Secure (Paris:INSD), at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, announces today that Visma Solutions, the leading Finnish software as a service (SaaS) provider,has chosen Inside Secure's mobile strong authentication and payment authorization service for its Netvisor ID and other online services.

Inside Secure Strong Authentication, formerly known as MePIN, is a white label authentication platform for large service providers and a ready-to-go authentication service for small and medium-sized services. The future proof technology provides a complete universal online authentication platform, enabling online services to use the authentication methods and policies that best suit their needs.

Netvisor ID is a mobile application that functions as a convenient public key certificate enabling digital signatures of transactions. Inside Secure's solution helps Visma to protect user logins and transactions to make the authentication process a convenient user experience. The solution also enables payment and other transaction authorization, complying with the upcoming PSD2 directive.

"Netvisor simplifies and secures online logins allowing users to authenticate access with a PIN or fingerprint swipe in the mobile application," said Janne Lyytikäinen, product director of Visma Solutions. "Inside Secure's solution helps Visma provide better ways to strongly authenticate their international users, where they don't have Finnish bank accounts that are used to authenticate those customers. Early feedback from users is quite positive, especially appreciating the fingerprint authentication option."

"Users expect a great experience with all of their mobile applications," said Markku Mehtälä, vice president of authentication at Inside Secure. "Our Strong Authentication solutions are especially good at combining strong security and usability, and support the strategy of Inside Secure to become a major player in the security as a service market."

About Inside Secure

Inside Secure (Euronext Paris INSD) is at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon IP, tools, services, and know-how needed to protect customers' transactions, ID, content, applications, and communications. With its deep security expertise and experience, the company delivers products having advanced and differentiated technical capabilities that span the entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding markets of network security, IoT and System-on-Chip security, video content and entertainment, mobile payment and banking, enterprise and telecom. Inside Secure's technology protects solutions for a broad range of customers including service providers, operators, content distributors, security system integrators, device makers and semiconductor manufacturers. For more information, visit www.insidesecure.com

About Visma Solutions

Visma Solutions is a leading provider of cloud-based software, offering solutions for automating business processes. Over 65 000 business-to-business customers are using the services of Visma Solutions in Finland alone.Visma Solutions' product portfolio includes services, such as the e-accounting software Visma Netvisor, the PSA software Visma Severa and ValueFrame, the financial management, budgeting and reporting tool Visma Navita, the e-invoicing platform Maventa, and the digital signature solution Visma Sign.

