With the Digital Boon Credit Card by Wirecard, all iOS Users can now Shop Online

MUNICH, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The same flexibility as at the point of sale is now possible in e-commerce

Success figures confirm mobile payment trend in Europe

As of today, boon by Wirecard - the fastest growing mobile payment solution in Europe - enables all Apple Pay users to utilize their boon digital credit card for online purchases. boon is the industry's first fully digitalized mobile payment solution that works completely independently of other banks and network operators. The app is currently available via Android in Germany, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Ireland and Spain, while it is also available on Apple Pay in England, France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain and Ireland.

In future, boon will be much more than a mobile payment solution. Wirecard has already expanded boon's feature portfolio with innovative value-added services. This means that all iOS boon users can now utilize their virtual credit card to pay in online shops. Previously, this was only possible for Android users in Germany, Spain and Ireland. Now it's so simple for all iOS and Android users: they copy the credit card number with just one click in the boon app and can add this via their smartphone to the respective online shop in which a payment needs to be made.

Georg von Waldenfels, Executive Vice President Consumer Solutions at Wirecard: "Mobile payment is already a matter of course for many Europeans. At Wirecard, we believe that digital payments will rapidly replace cash, so we are adapting our mobile payment solution boon with this new omnichannel solution to best meet the needs of our users by continuing to expand our products with new features."

The boon app has a very positive development. The average shopping basket value per user has increased by 140% across Europe since boon's launch in Germany in November 2015. Meanwhile, individual transactions with the highest value of over EUR 1,000 are being processed via boon.

Furthermore, the monthly transaction volume of the boon app has seen a continuous increase across Europe: boon's launch in France in January this year and in Switzerland in February led to Europe-wide transaction volume growth of around 55%. The launch in Italy in May 2017 also resulted in a rise in transaction volume of approximately 40%.

For more information on boon, please visit: http://www.boonpayment.com

About Wirecard:

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). For further information about Wirecard, please visit http://www.wirecard.com or follow us on twitter @wirecard.

