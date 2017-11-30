

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Osram Licht AG (OSAGF.PK) announced Thursday that it is proposing a higher dividend to the Annual General Meeting, of 111 euro cents per share.



The proposed dividend is 11 percent higher than the dividend paid for the previous year of 1 euro per share. Moreover, the target for the new fiscal year 2018 will now be a dividend of at least 1.11 euros per share too.



The Managing Board and Supervisory Board of OSRAM Licht are planning to put this proposal to the vote at the Annual General Meeting on February 20, 2018.



Olaf Berlien, CEO, said, 'We have raised our dividend proposal for fiscal year 2017 to 111 cents per share. By doing so, we will allow our shareholders to benefit from our success following an excellent year and we can also celebrate the 111th anniversary of our brand.'



The company said the notice of the Annual General Meeting will be published in the German Federal Gazette and on the Company's website in early January 2018.



