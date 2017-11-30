

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) reported long-term data showing that Cosentyx (secukinumab) provided sustained improvements in nail and palmoplantar psoriasis out to 2.5 years. The company noted that this is the first time any biologic has demonstrated long-term efficacy and safety in nail and palmoplantar psoriasis.



In GESTURE, a randomized controlled trial in palmoplantar psoriasis patients, 59% and 53% palmoplantar psoriasis patients who received Cosentyx 300 mg and 150 mg respectively achieved clear or almost clear palms and soles at 2.5 years. In the TRANSFIGURE study, patients with nail psoriasis who were treated with Cosentyx 300 mg and 150 mg showed a substantial Nail Psoriasis Severity Index improvement from baseline of -73% and -63% respectively.



Cosentyx, launched in 2015, is a fully human IL-17A inhibitor approved to treat psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis. Cosentyx is approved in 80 countries for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.



