Altona Energy Plc - Ackaringa Report Update

30 November 2017

Altona Energy Plc

("Altona' or the "Company')

Arckaringa Report Update

Altona (AIM: ANR) is pleased to update shareholders with further information regarding the recently commissioned report being undertaken by Runge Pincock Minarco Global ("RPM').

Following further discussions with its mining consultants, WSP Australia Pty Ltd ("WSP'), the Board has decided to extend the scope of the report to include potentially prospective areas within the Company's Wintinna and Murloocoppie tenements. The intention is to try to identify further suitable drier/less wet sites for coal mining development which will be the focus of subsequent stages of exploration for the Company.

Nick Lyth, CEO of Altona, commented, "Having been appointed CEO I have reviewed our arrangements with WSP and, having consulted with the Board, we have agreed to extend the scope of the report to include new areas of interest. When this report is available I intend to visit Adelaide to map out Altona's exploration plan for 2018.'

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

-ends-

For further information, please visit www.altonaenergy.com or contact:

Enquiries

Altona Energy plc

Nick Lyth, CEO +44 (0)7769 906 686 Leander (Financial PR)

Christian Taylor- Wilkinson +44 (0)7795 168 157 Northland Capital Partners Ltd (Nomad and Broker)

Matthew Johnson / Gerry Beaney (Corporate Finance)

John Howes (Corporate Broking) +44 (0)20 3861 6625

About Altona

Altona is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market. Its principal focus is on the evaluation and development of the Company's flagship Arckaringa Project to exploit the significant coal resources contained in three exploration licences covering 2,500 sq. kms in the northern portion of the Permian Arckaringa Basin in South Australia. The Project is designed to produce either coal or syngas products for the Australian market and export from an historic resource exceeding 7.8 billion tonnes of coal (1.3 billion tonnes historic JORC (2004) compliant).