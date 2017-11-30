RAMIRENT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE NOVEMBER 30, 2017 at 09:00 EET



Ramirent will explore strategic options for its Temporary Space business, including a potential sale.



Ramirent's Temporary Space business had sales of around EUR 30 million in 2016 and has operations in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark. Ramirent's Temporary Space business offers high quality temporary premises for accommodation, schools, health centers and office spaces.



"In line with Ramirent's renewed Group Strategy, we will focus on growing capital-efficiently in our core general equipment rental business with disciplined development of rental or related businesses that are clearly synergistic to our core business. This is why we have initiated a process to assess strategic options, including a potential sale of our Temporary Space businesswhich has limited customer and operational synergies with our core," says Mr Tapio Kolunsarka, President and CEO of Ramirent Plc.



The strategic review is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2018.



FURTHER INFORMATION: Mr Pierre Brorsson, EVP and CFO, Ramirent Plc, tel: +46 (0)8 624 95 41, pierre.brorsson@ramirent.com



RAMIRENT is a leading rental equipment group combining the best equipment, services and know-how into rental solutions that simplify customer's business. Ramirent serves a broad range of customer sectors including construction, industry, services, the public sector and households. In 2016, Ramirent Group sales totaled EUR 665 million. The Group has 2,771 employees in 298 customer centers in 10 countries in Europe. Ramirent is listed on the NASDAQ Helsinki (RMR1V). Ramirent - More than machines.



Distribution NASDAQ OMX Helsinki, main news media, www.ramirent.com