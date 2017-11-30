NOKIA: Exercises with stock options of Nokia Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

November 30, 2017 at 9:00 (CET +1)

Exercises with stock options of Nokia Corporation

Espoo, Finland - Based on Nokia Corporation's 2011 Stock Option Plan a total of 22 500 Nokia shares were subscribed for between September 26 and November 24, 2017. The subscription price was EUR 2.35 per share. The total amount of the subscription price, EUR 52 875.00, will be recorded in the fund for invested non-restricted equity and, consequently, the share capital of the company does not increase.

The new shares carry all the shareholder rights as of the registration date November 30, 2017. The shares are expected to commence trading in Nasdaq Helsinki as of December 1, 2017, and in Euronext Paris as of December 4, 2017, together with other Nokia shares (NOKIA). Euronext Paris will publish a notice announcing the admission to trading on Euronext Paris of the new shares.

The amount of Nokia shares after registration of the shares in the Trade Register is 5 839 404 303 shares.

