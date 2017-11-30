Sanofi: Elias Zerhouni, President of Sanofi R&D, wins 'Executive of the Year' at annual Scrip Awards

Press Release

Elias Zerhouni, President of Sanofi R&D, wins 'Executive of the Year' at annual Scrip Awards





· Dr. Zerhouni credited with transforming Sanofi's R&D into a high performing organization

PARIS, FRANCE - November 30, 2017 - Elias Zerhouni, M.D., President of Sanofi R&D was awarded 'Executive of the Year' at the 13th Annual Scrip Awards in London last night.

Dr. Zerhouni was recognized for displaying exemplary leadership in his field by a panel of senior healthcare experts from across the world. He was commended for his role in the transformation of Sanofi's Research & Development operation into one of the highest performing in the industry.

"I am honored to have been awarded this prestigious award, alongside such a distinguished shortlist," said Elias Zerhouni. "This award recognizes the agility and dedication of the extraordinary women and men who work in Research and Development at Sanofi. I am proud of the work we continue to do on behalf of patients to identify and bring to market new therapies of high clinical value."

Dr. Zerhouni joined Sanofi in 2011 and put in place a strategy that first strengthened Sanofi's development function, making it now one of the most efficient in pharma. He then focused on raising the level of scientific research expertise within the organization, targeting key therapeutic areas including diabetes, cardiovascular, rare diseases, multiple sclerosis, oncology, immunology and infectious diseases with vaccines. Since his appointment, the company has secured 13 new drug approvals.

About Elias Zerhouni, M.D.

Elias Zerhouni was appointed President Sanofi R&D in January 2011 Prior to joining Sanofi, Dr. Zerhouni held the positon of Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) of the United States of America from 2002 to 2008. In November 2009, Dr. Zerhouni was appointed one of the first presidential U.S. science envoys by President Obama.

Dr. Zerhouni spent his academic career at Johns Hopkins University and Hospital where he was professor of Radiology and Biomedical engineering. He has authored over 200 publications, holds eight patents and has founded or co-founded 5 start-up companies. He is also a member of the U.S. National Academy of Medicine and U.S. National Academy of Engineering, received the prestigious Legion of Honor medal from the French National Order in 2008, and was elected in 2010 as a member of the French Academy of Medicine and appointed as Chair of Innovation at the College de France in 2011.





