

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open lower on Thursday as a tech-sector selloff and weak oil prices ahead of OPEC's meeting in Vienna overshadowed positive manufacturing data from China.



Asian markets fell broadly amid a plunge in high-flying technology stocks after shares of Amazon.com, Apple, Google parent Alphabet and Facebook all suffered heavy losses overnight on concerns that 'super-cycle' in memory chip demand is likely to peak soon.



The dollar surged after upbeat growth data while oil dipped in the wake of conflicting statements from oil ministers on output cuts deal extension.



The pound hit a two-month high against the dollar on optimism the U.K is overcoming hurdles to its European Union exit.



Meanwhile, the manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in November, and at a faster pace, the National Bureau of Statistics said with a PMI score of 51.8. That beat forecasts for 51.4 and was up from 51.6 in October.



Japan's industrial production returned to growth in October but the pace of growth fell short of estimates. Housing starts fell more than expected in the month.



Elsewhere, the Bank of Korea raised interest rates for the first time in more than six years, saying there is a risk of financial imbalances accumulating.



Earlier in the day, survey data from GfK showed that squeezed income, higher inflation and economic uncertainty dampened British consumer sentiment in November. The consumer sentiment index fell to -12 from -10 in October.



Inflation and unemployment figures from the euro area as well as U.S. reports on weekly jobless claims, personal income and spending, and Chicago-area business activity are slated to be released later in the day.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed as third-quarter GDP numbers marked an improvement on second-quarter growth and traders digested outgoing Fed Chair Janet Yellen's testimony before the Congressional Joint Economic Committee.



The Dow rose 0.4 percent as Yellen painted a generally upbeat view of the economy and the latest Fed Beige Book showed that price pressures have improved since the last report.



The S&P 500 edged down marginally while a dramatic rotation out of high-octane tech stocks saw the Nasdaq Composite plunging as much as 1.3 percent.



European markets also ended mixed on Wednesday despite signs of progress with U.S. tax cuts and Brexit negotiations.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 0.2 percent. The German DAX finished marginally higher and France's CAC 40 index edged up 0.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 tumbled 0.9 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX