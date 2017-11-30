

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, Destatis is slated to release Germany's retail sales data. Sales are forecast to grow 0.3 percent on month in October, following a 0.5 percent increase in September.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the pound, it rose against the yen, the greenback and the franc.



The euro was worth 1.1871 against the greenback, 133.10 against the yen, 1.1681 against the franc and 0.8812 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



