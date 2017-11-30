NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Nov 30, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation of America (NEC), along with NEC Corporation, today announced it has been selected by Wave Broadband, a Kirkland, WA-based gigabit fiber and broadband services company, to deploy the iPASOLINK EX-Advanced ultra-compact radio communication system as part of its service expansion on the West Coast.The iPASOLINK EX-Advanced wireless system gives broadband service providers a transmission capacity equivalent to that of 10 gigabits per second (Gbps) optical fiber in locations where traditional fiber construction is either cost- or timeline-prohibitive.Introduced to the U.S. market in July 2016, the iPASOLINK EX-Advanced is among the most field-proven 80GHz 10Gbps outdoor wireless transmission products in the U.S. market. The compact and lightweight system offers a quick deployment and broadband transmission using multiple optical 10Gbps Ethernet interfaces via licensed 80GHz frequencies."NEC's iPASOLINK EX-Advanced system fully meets Wave's 10Gbps transport capacity, data capabilities, and reliability requirements," said John Cruz, Vice President, Network Deployment, Wave Broadband. "By utilizing this platform, specifically where optical fiber is difficult to install, we will be able to continue expanding Wave's service areas and add subscribers along the West Coast.""We are delighted that Wave Broadband has selected NEC's iPASOLINK EX-Advanced system to bolster the growth of its business in Washington, Oregon, and California," said Matt Engelmann, Vice President, NEC Corporation of America. "NEC will continue supporting Wave and its commitment to deliver excellent service and value to the West Coast."NEC has an accomplished history of providing highly reliable wireless transmission radio systems. NEC's PASOLINK series features a wide variety of advanced wireless technologies cultivated under challenging environmental conditions.About Wave BroadbandWave is a leading provider of fiber and broadband services on the West Coast. Wave delivers a range of solutions for businesses, including custom fiber networks, high-capacity Internet access, Enterprise Hosting services, data transport, phone services, and dark fiber to meet the specific bandwidth needs of our customers in Washington, Oregon and California. Wave is the fastest growing internet company in the U.S. and is in the process of merging with 2 other companies to become the 6th largest ISP - in the country. For more information, visit http://wavebusiness.com.About NEC Corporation of AmericaNEC Corporation of America (NEC) is a leading technology integrator providing solutions that improve the way people work and communicate. NEC delivers integrated Solutions for Society that are aligned with our customers' priorities to create new value for people, businesses and society, with a special focus on safety, security and efficiency. We deliver one of the industry's strongest and most innovative portfolios of communications, analytics, security, biometrics and technology solutions that unleash customers' productivity potential. Through these solutions, NEC combines its best-in-class solutions and technology, and leverages a robust partner ecosystem to solve today's most complex business problems. NEC Corporation of America is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, a global technology leader with a presence in 160 countries and $25 billion in revenues. For more information, please visit www.necam.com.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.