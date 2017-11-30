IAR Systems Supports New Amazon Web Services IoT Microcontroller Operating System Amazon FreeRTOS at Launch

UPPSALA, Sweden, Nov. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems a leading supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, announces support for newly launched Internet of Things (IoT) Microcontroller Operating System, Amazon FreeRTOS. Together with Amazon Web Services (AWS), IAR Systems provides developers with easy access to high-performance, pre-integrated development tools for developing and debugging embedded and IoT-connected applications based on Amazon FreeRTOS.

Amazon FreeRTOS provides tools that developers need to quickly and easily deploy a microcontroller-based connected device and develop an embedded or IoT application without having to worry about the complexity of scaling across millions of devices. Based on the FreeRTOS kernel, Amazon FreeRTOS includes software libraries which make it easy to securely connect devices locally to AWS Greengrass, directly to the cloud, and update them remotely. For new devices, developers can choose to build their embedded and IoT application on a variety of qualified microcontrollers from companies collaborating with AWS and IAR Systems, including Microchip, NXP, STMicroelectronics and Texas Instruments.

Since 1983, IAR Systems' solutions have ensured quality, reliability and efficiency in the development of over one million embedded applications. Now available for Amazon FreeRTOS users, development tools from IAR Systems deliver leading code optimizations and extensive debugging functionality. The technology is coupled with professional technical support offered globally.

"AWS is pleased to be teamed with IAR Systems to provide developers with access to a high performance, pre-integrated set of development tools for developing and debugging connected applications," says Richard Barry, Principal Engineer, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "Software development is becoming ever more complex and critical and the need to have access to the right tools to help developers create, optimize and debug their code is paramount."

"FreeRTOS is widely used among our customers and the new capabilities added by AWS will enable them to take their development of connected applications to the next level," says Lotta Frimanson, Product Manager, IAR Systems. "AWS and IAR Systems solutions provide easy access to high-performance and integrated tools that can enable developers to focus on the innovative and differentiating parts of their application."

IAR Embedded Workbenchis a leading C/C++ compiler and debugger toolchain for developing embedded applications, and offers industry-leading support for devices from major semiconductor vendors. Powerful add-ons and integrations, including easy-to-use debugging probes and integrated code analysis tools, provide additional capabilities. Learn more at www.iar.com/iar-embedded-workbench.

Editor's Note: IAR Systems, IAR Embedded Workbench, IAR Connect, C-SPY, C-RUN, C-STAT, IAR Visual State, IAR KickStart Kit, I-jet, I-jet Trace, I-scope, IAR Academy, IAR, and the logotype of IAR Systems are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by IAR Systems AB. All other products names are trademarks of their respective owners.

IAR Systems contacts

AnnaMaria Tahlén

Media Relations, IAR Systems

Tel: +46-18-16-78-00

E-mail: annamaria.tahlen@iar.com

Stefan Skarin

CEO, IAR Systems

Tel: +46-18-16-78-00

E-mail: stefan.skarin@iar.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/iar-systems/r/iar-systems-supports-new-amazon-web-services-iot-microcontroller-operating-system-amazon-freertos-at,c2403437

The following files are available for download: