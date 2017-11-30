

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's economic growth accelerated in the third quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs reported Thursday.



Gross domestic product expanded 0.6 percent in the third quarter from the second quarter, when it grew by revised 0.4 percent. The rate came in line with expectations.



On a yearly basis, growth increased to 1.2 percent from 0.5 percent a quarter ago. Economists had forecast growth to improve moderately to 0.8 percent.



The expenditure-side breakdown of GDP showed that household spending and government expenditure advanced 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.



Investment in equipment and software climbed 0.9 percent, while construction investment dropped 0.1 percent, data showed.



Exports of goods gained 2.1 percent, while exports of services contracted 0.4 percent. At the same time, imports of goods fell 1.6 percent and imports of services decreased 0.7 percent.



