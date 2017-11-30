

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's retail sales logged an unexpected decline in October, figures from Destatis revealed Thursday.



Retail turnover dropped 1.4 percent year-on-year in October, which was the first fall in eight months. Economists had forecast a 2.8 percent increase following September's 4.1 percent rise.



On a monthly basis, retail sales slid 1.2 percent in contrast to September's 0.5 percent increase and the expected growth of 0.3 percent.



During January to October, turnover in retail trade advanced 2.4 percent from the same period of 2016.



