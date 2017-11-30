Rovio Entertainment Oyj: ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION: FINANCIAL REPORTING AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2018

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release Nov. 30, 2017 at 9.30 am (EET)

ROVIO'S FINANCIAL REPORTING AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2018

Rovio Entertainment Corporation will publish its financial reports in 2018 as follows:



- Financial Statement Bulletin for financial year 2017 on Friday 2 March 2018

- Interim report for January-March 2018 on Thursday 17 May 2018

- Half-year report for January-June 2018 on Friday 17 August 2018

- Interim report for January-September 2018 on Friday 16 November 2018.

Rovio's Annual Review 2017 is scheduled to be published in calendar week 13, 2018 at the latest.

Rovio's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Monday, 16 April 2018.

Rovio in brief

Rovio is a games-first entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games and acts as a brand licensor in various entertainment and consumer product categories. The Company is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started from a popular mobile game in 2009. Today, the Company offers multiple mobile games, has produced The Angry Birds Movie, which opened number one in theatres in 50 countries, and licenses the Angry Birds brand to consumer products and other entertainment content. Rovio's operations are divided into two business units, Games and Brand Licensing. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and has offices in Sweden, the United Kingdom, China and the United States.

