Modex Partners With BlockEx to Launch ICO Pre-sale for Smart Contract Marketplace

LONDON, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Modex has announced that the ICO pre-sale for its smart contract marketplace will open today in partnership with BlockEx, a leader in blockchain digital asset exchange services, currently in an FCA innovation sandbox.

"We are thrilled to open the pre-sale," comments Modex, CEO, Mihai Ivascu, "and to partner with BlockEx - the best fit on the market to manage the entire lifecycle of blockchain-based digital assets."

Modex aims to bridge the gap between businesses and the growing community of creative developers, to accelerate the global adoption of blockchain technology. Given the emerging norm for 'borderless' transactions, distributed ledger technology has opened the door for a new world of data exchange, facilitated through smart contracts.

As organisations worldwide begin to grasp the vast benefits of blockchain, most are still struggling to implement and engage with the technology. "Given the major changes in a complex landscape such as payments, the adoption of blockchain technology comes with several challenges, notably integration concerns and high costs," Ivascu adds. "It is Modex's mission to offer a solution." Use-cases for companies and organisations applying blockchain technology are quickly growing and each well-implemented tech solution "is providing faster, cheaper transactions, with greater transparency and security," Modex's CEO told journalists.

The Modex ICO project aims to develop a blockchain-based ecosystem of solutions, addressing key use-cases to offer individuals and organisations an advanced scope of services.

BlockEx, CEO, Adam Leonard stated that his company "is pleased to partner with Modex; teaming up with Modex to fund and help develop a smart contract marketplace is truly exciting, as we understand that blockchain adoption has the ability to disrupt numerous industries."

About Modex

Modex is a Smart Contract Marketplace and app ecosystem that allows for easy, user-friendly access to crypto-currencies and smart contracts alike. Developers can leverage Modex to monetize their skills and offer smart contract solutions to end-customers and contributors. Modex makes deployment of smart contracts significantly easier, faster and more cost-effective, speeding up blockchain technology adoption.

About BlockEx

BlockEx's Digital Asset Platform (DAxP) is an institutional grade exchange with blockchain asset origination, dematerialisation and lifecycle management tools. The BlockEx DAxP includes a digital asset creation tool, exchange, clearing, settlement, registry and brokerage software. The offices are in London, Bulgaria, Taiwan and Israel.Visithttps://www.blockex.com/.

