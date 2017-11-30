

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) announced its trading update for the period from 2 July 2017 to 29 November 2017. The Group said its overall trading for the first four months of the year has been in line with its expectations. The Board stated that it remains confident that the Group will deliver full year results in line with its expectations.



Go-Ahead's Chief Executive, David Brown, said: 'In Bus, regional revenue and passenger trends are in line with expectations and London revenue, mileage and peak vehicle requirements are as anticipated, reflecting small net contract losses. In Rail, trading has been satisfactory in the period.'



