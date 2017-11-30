

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British brewer and pub operator Marston's Plc (MARS.L) posted higher profits and revenues for the full year ended September 30, 2017, reflecting profit growth in all trading segments, and said its trading in the current financial year is in line with its plans.



On a statutory basis, profit before tax rose to 100.3 million pounds from 80.8 million pounds, and earnings per share grew to 14.1 pence from 12.6 pence last year, principally reflecting the positive movement in the fair value of interest rate swaps.



On an underlying basis, profit before tax was up 2.9 percent to 100.1 million pounds, reflecting the contribution from new pubs and bars and the strong Brewing performance, and earnings per share rose to 14.0 pence from 13.8 pence last year.



While statutory revenue was up 8 percent to 1.011 billion pounds, total underlying revenue increased by 9.5 percent to 992.2 million pounds, reflecting the acquisition of the Charles Wells Beer Business.



