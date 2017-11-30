

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger plc (GRI.L) reported that its profit before tax for the year ended 30 September 2017 rose to 86.3 million pounds from the prior year's 84.2 million pounds.



Adjusted earnings increased by 40% to 74.4 million pounds from the previous year's 53.1 million pounds, driven by lower finance and operating costs, increased sales profit and rental growth.



But, profit attributable to the owners of the Company for the year declined to 74.7 million pounds or 17.9 pence per share from 135.3 million pounds or 32.5 pence per share in the previous year.



Net rental income growth of 8% to 40.4 million from last year, supported by acquisitions, active asset management and increased operational efficiencies.



Group revenue increased to 264.7 million pounds from 219.9 million pounds last year.



The company has proposed an increase in our final dividend to 3.26p per share, bringing the total for the year to 4.86p per share, up 8% on the prior year.



Looking ahead, the company noted that 2018 will be an active period for investment as we target new schemes and develop PRS assets. It expects robust sales from regulated portfolio and this will be supplemented by development activity. It will also remain focused on active portfolio management, to generate cash and support its PRS investments.



