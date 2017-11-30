Diversified fund seeks long term growth of capital while minimizing exposure to general equity market risk

Boston Partners, a premier provider of value equity investment products, today announced that the Boston Partners Global Long/Short Strategy has been added to Goldman Sachs' Serviced Platform SICAV (UCITS).

The Boston Partners Global Long/Short Fund is a diversified equity fund that seeks long-term growth of capital while minimizing exposure to general equity market risk. The Fund takes long positions in undervalued stocks and short positions in names identified as being overvalued.

The fund is managed by Senior Portfolio Manager Christopher Hart and Portfolio Manager Joshua Jones. Last year, Morningstar named Mr. Hart as Fund Manager of the Year: Global Equity, for his management of the Boston Partners Global Premium Equities Fund. He oversees all of Boston Partners' Global Equity and International Equity products. Mr. Jones leads the Boston Partners investment team operating from the firm's London office.

"Boston Partners has nearly two decades of experience in long/short investing and significant investment capabilities in international markets," said Mr. Hart. "We are very pleased to partner with Goldman Sachs and to have the Boston Partners Global Long/Short Fund featured on their platform."

Boston Partners' three-circle approach to stock selection utilizes a bottom-up analysis of valuation, fundamental quality and business momentum, in conjunction with a robust and proprietary quantitative-screening process. In constructing a diversified portfolio, Boston Partners Global Long/Short Fund invests across the entire universe of global equities. The firm's London office helps to support over $15 billion in sub-advised UCITS assets under management, as well as $2.2 billion in separately managed accounts across nine Europe-based institutional clients.

About Boston Partners

Boston Partners is a premier provider of value equity investment products that are firmly grounded in fundamental research and are based on a disciplined investment philosophy and process. Boston Partners is focused on investing in companies with attractive value characteristics and strong business fundamentals, where there is a catalyst for positive change. Boston Partners currently manages $94.7 billion (as of 30 September 2017) in a range of investment products including Value Equity, Long/Short Equity, Global and International Equity, Global Long/Short, Small and Micro Cap Equity, and Volatility Harvesting. The firm, founded in 1995, has a longstanding reputation for superior client service.

For more information, please visit www.boston-partners.com or contact William Pawson at +44 (0)20 3356 6225.

Boston Partners (UK) Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171130005256/en/

Contacts:

BackBay Communications

Stephen Fishleigh, +44 203-475-7552

Stephen.fishleigh@backbaycommunications.com