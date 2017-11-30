Quantum, LiDAR, AR/VR/MR in SPIE Photonics West industry program

BELLINGHAM, Washington, Nov. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Global investment in quantum technology, LiDAR-driven breakthroughs in autonomous mobility, the role of 3D printing in Industry 4.0, and applications for virtual, augmented, and mixed realityare among hot topics in an industry program planned for SPIE Photonics West in San Francisco, California, 27 January through 1 February at the Moscone Center.

Photonics West is expected to draw more than 20,000 researchers, technology developers, and buyers.

Admission to the industry program is available at no charge, and registration is required. Information is at www.spie.org/PW18industry.

Industry sessions will run alongside two trade shows, technical conferences with more than 5,200 presentations, training courses, and other events. Technical conference details and registration information are at www.spie.org/pw.

The 200-company BiOS Expo and sold-out Photonics West Exhibition with approximately 1,300 exhibiting companies will feature new laser systems, optical systems for therapeutic and diagnostic medical applications, game-changing communications capabilities, AR/VR equipment for industrial and other applications, and more.

Activities at Photonics West and other SPIE events underscore the society's long-standing close connection with industry, said SPIE Industry Development Director Stephen Anderson. "We aim to help our industry partners do what they do best: apply research and innovation to solving real-world problems with photonics."

Among industry highlights at Photonics West:

AR/VR and mixed reality daylong industry conference: moderator Bernard Kress (Microsoft); speakers Leo Baldwin (Amazon), Tish Shute (Huawei), Doug Lanman (Oculus), Jerry Carollo (Google), Ronald Azuma (Intel), and others; information: www.spie.org/AR-VR-MR





(Microsoft); speakers (Amazon), (Huawei), (Oculus), (Google), (Intel), and others; information: www.spie.org/AR-VR-MR Global investment and quantum technologies panel: moderator Anke Lohmann , developer of the UK Quantum Technologies Special Interest Group; panelists Rishiraj Pravahan (AT&T Foundry), Robert Rölver (Bosch), Mark Farries (Gooch & Housego), Lars Unnebrink (BCI Technologiezentrum)





, developer of the UK Quantum Technologies Special Interest Group; panelists (AT&T Foundry), (Bosch), (Gooch & Housego), (BCI Technologiezentrum) 3D printing and additive manufacturing for Industry 4.0 panel: moderator Stephen Anderson (SPIE), panelists Peter Leibinger (Trumpf), Andy Martin (GE Additive), Karsten Heuser (Siemens AG), Jason Jones (Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies)





(SPIE), panelists (Trumpf), (GE Additive), (Siemens AG), (Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies) Autonomous mobility and a major breakthrough in LiDAR: speaker Jason Eichenholz (Luminar)

About SPIE

SPIE is the international society for optics and photonics, an educational not-for-profit organization founded in 1955 to advance light-based science, engineering, and technology. The Society serves nearly 264,000 constituents from 166 countries, offering conferences and their published proceedings, continuing education, books, journals, and the SPIE Digital Library. In 2016, SPIE provided more than $4 million in support of education and outreach programs. www.spie.org

Contact:

Stacey Crockett

Media Relations Coordinator

staceyc@spie.org

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/612960/SPIE_logo.jpg