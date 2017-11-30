Outotec Oyj: Outotec to deliver zinc electrowinning technology to ZGH Boleslaw in Poland

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE NOVEMBER 30, 2017 AT 10:00 AM

Outotec to deliver zinc electrowinning technology to ZGH Boleslaw in Poland

Outotec has been awarded a contract by ZGH Boleslaw for the delivery of electrowinning technology to a zinc plant modernization in Bukowno, Poland. The contract value booked in Outotec's 2017 fourth quarter order intake is approximately EUR 10 million.

ZGH Boleslaw is going to build a new zinc electrowinning plant to replace the existing one. Outotec's scope includes engineering and delivery of the main equipment, such as two stripping machines, anode washing and flattening machine and two electrode handling cranes, process control and advanced monitoring system, as well as 96 electrolytic cells. The stripping machines will be Outotec's first delivery of a new robotic machine. The new cellhouse will have an annual production capacity of 100,000 tonnes zinc and later even 120,000 tonnes. Over half of the zinc will be produced from recycled materials. Outotec's deliveries will take place in the second half of 2018.

"Our delivery of the most advanced zinc technology, including robotic stripping machines, will support ZGH Boleslaw's target to increase the efficiency of their plant operations. This order strengthens Outotec's position as a supplier of modern zinc technology", says Kalle Härkki, head of Outotec's Metals, Energy & Water business unit.

