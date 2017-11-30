EPAM Systems, Inc: EPAM Named an Infor M3 Preferred Delivery Partner, Helping Nordic Customers Increase Supply Chain Efficiencies

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, today announced that it has been named an Infor M3 Preferred Delivery Partner. Through this partnership, EPAM will help its Nordic customers integrate Infor's leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) software with existing platforms to effectively manage their complex businesses.

Infor M3 is an ERP solution that offers industry-specific functionality and flexible deployment options. With its modern user experience and analytics capabilities, Infor M3 enables national and global manufacturers and distributors to more easily manage their business processes.

"It's important for our customers, especially those with complex business models, to have the ability to efficiently deploy and manage their supply chain operations and adapt to industry-specific challenges," said Michael Friis, Head of EPAM Nordics. "With Infor M3 and EPAM's deep vertical knowledge, business consulting and technology integration expertise, our customers can streamline distribution and realize cost savings."

"As Infor continues to grow throughout the Nordics, EPAM is a natural choice as an M3 Delivery Partner, and we look forward to leveraging their 20,400+ engineers across the globe to accelerate this growth," said Carol Tune, global director of third party management, Infor. "EPAM has a proven global track record implementing ERP and this already includes more than 20 joint Infor M3 customers. There are exciting times ahead as EPAM recognizes huge potential growth in regions like Eastern Europe and Infor continues to innovate in areas such as artificial intelligence, the cloud and big data."

Being named an Infor M3 Preferred Delivery Partner demonstrates EPAM's ability to integrate complex systems, like ERP software, with existing platforms to fit the specific needs of each customer. Infor M3 is available in 21 languages and supports local requirements of 45 countries.

For more information about the digital platform engineering and software development services that EPAM provides, please visit www.epam.com (http://www.epam.com/). For more information about Infor, visit www.infor.com (http://www.infor.com/).

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM), has leveraged its core engineering expertise to become a leading global product development and digital platform engineering services company. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver innovative solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business opportunities. EPAM's global teams serve customers in over 25 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. EPAM is a recognized market leader among independent research agencies and was ranked #12 in FORBES 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies (https://www.forbes.com/sites/alexkonrad/2017/05/23/fastest-growing-public-tech-companies-in-2017/#69184c5b1ea7), as a top information technology services company on FORTUNE'S 100 Fastest Growing Companies (http://fortune.com/100-fastest-growing-companies/), and as a top UK Digital Design & Build Agency (http://digitalagencies.econsultancy.com/). Learn more at http://www.epam.com/ (http://www.epam.com/) and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS (https://twitter.com/EPAMSYSTEMS) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/epam-systems).

About Infor

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 16,000 employees and over 90,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com (http://www.infor.com/).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

