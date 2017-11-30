DSI has announced that eBECS, an award-winning total Microsoft business solution provider, has chosen to partner with DSI. DSI is uniquely positioned to extend eBECS capabilities across the entire supply chain, enabling migration from a traditional supply chain to a truly digital one. DSI's ability to support eBECS's existing customer requirements and new prospect opportunities make it an ideal partnership.

eBECS's partnership with DSI is enabled through DSI's technology roadmap aligning well to the Microsoft technology strategy. DSI is certified by Microsoft from an on-premise and a cloud perspective, making it a valuable asset to eBECS customers.

"eBECS only works with partners that can demonstrate they have a solution that is being used by leading organisations in key sectors," said Sam Dharmasiri, Global Director, eBECS. "DSI is the first of their kind to have their integrations made available in the AppSource, and this gives us confidence in DSI's ability to deliver value to our customers and prospects."

eBECS's customer solutions focus on delivering improved business performance and productivity. This is achieved by enabling their customers to streamline and integrate processes, improve customer relations and service, maximise sales, minimise waste, optimise the extended supply chain and manage customer demands efficiently.

"We are confident that through our rapid deployment approach, using our natively built Microsoft solutions, we can deliver value to eBECS customers and future customers," said Mark Goode, Chief Revenue Officer, DSI. "DSI is not a typical ISV in the sense that we are not simply signing up partners to sell our solutions. We are very focused on specific markets and verticals. We are experiencing strong growth; therefore, we look to partners who are experiencing similar levels of success."

Both companies look forward to this mutually beneficial partnership and the growth it will create.

About eBECS

eBECS is a specialist in total Microsoft Business Solutions, designing and delivering lean and agile solutions globally for customers in manufacturing, distribution, retail, professional services, not-for-profit, financial services and other related sectors.

About DSI

DSI provides mobile-first apps and cloud inventory solutions for the digital economy. Visit www.dsiglobal.com to learn more.

