

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2017 loss before tax was 112.3 million pounds, including impairment charges compared to last year's profit of 201.7 million pounds.



However, profit for the period attributable to owners of the company climbed to 345.3 million pounds from 204.2 million pounds a year ago. Earnings per share of 97.8 pence grew 69%.



The latest results were benefited by profit from discontinued operations of 519.3 million pounds, related to Euromoney transaction.



On a continuing operations basis, loss was 177 million pounds, compared to profit of 181.8 million pounds a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax was 226 million pounds, compared to 260 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 55.6 pence, compared to 56.0 pence last year.



Revenue increased to 1.564 billion pounds from last year's 1.514 billion pounds. Adjusted revenues fell 13 percent to 1.66 billion pounds, but increased 1 percent on an underlying basis.



Further, the company lifted full-year dividend per share up 3% to 22.7 pence. The Board's decision to recommend increasing the dividend reflects its confidence in DMGT's ability to deliver future long-term earnings growth.



Paul Zwillenberg, Chief Executive, said, 'As we move into FY 2018, we proceed with confidence towards my vision for DMGT's future. The Board is confident that the new strategy and strong balance sheet will, over the medium term, generate consistent earnings growth that will underpin DMGT's long-standing commitment to deliver sustainable annual real dividend growth.'



