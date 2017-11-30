Amended Number of Shares and Votes in NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ)

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 30 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: NVP, OTCQX: NEVPF), the mitochondrial medicine company, today announced an increase of the number of shares and votes in NeuroVive of 1,760,000 as a result of a directed share issue in NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB, resolved by the Board of Directors on 2 November, 2017.

Today, the last trading day of the month, there are in total 52,326,197 shares and votes in NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB.

This information is information that NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:35 a.m. CET on 30 November 2017.

About NeuroVive

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB is a leader in mitochondrial medicine, with one project in clinical phase II development for the prevention of moderate to severe traumatic brain injury (NeuroSTAT and one project in clinical phase I (KL1333) for genetic mitochondrial diseases. The R&D portfolio consists of several late stage research programs in areas ranging from genetic mitochondrial disorders to cancer and metabolic diseases such as NASH. The company's strategy is to advance drugs for rare diseases through clinical development and into the market. The strategy for projects within larger indications outside the core focus area is out-licensing in the preclinical phase. NeuroVive is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden (ticker: NVP). The share is also traded on the OTCQX Best Market in the US (OTC: NEVPF).

