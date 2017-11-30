

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade deficit widened more than initially estimated in September, latest figures from Finland Customs Office showed Thursday.



The trade deficit for September was revised up slightly from EUR 210 million to EUR 213 million. In the corresponding month last year, the shortfall was EUR 103 million.



The value of exports climbed 9.0 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 8.0 percent rise seen in the flash report.



Imports surged 11.0 percent in September from last year, in line with the preliminary data.



During the January to September period, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 1.7 billion versus a shortfall of EUR 2.1 billion in the same period of 2016.



