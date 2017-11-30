

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Federal Statistical Office releases Swiss retail sales for October at 3:15 am ET Thursday. Sales had fallen 0.4 percent on year in September.



Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While the franc rose against the yen, it dropped against the greenback, the pound and the euro.



The franc was worth 0.9851 against the greenback, 113.99 against the yen, 1.1687 against the euro and 1.3265 against the pound as of 3:10 am ET.



