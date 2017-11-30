Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2017-11-30 / 09:00 *Senvion installs 7,777th wind turbine New milestone confirms accelerated growth rate onshore and offshore* *Hamburg*: Senvion, a leading global manufacturer of wind turbines has just installed its 7,777th wind turbine. The Senvion 3.2M122 is part of the 38.4 MW project Kerkow-Mürow-Landin, developed by Teut Windprojekte GmbH and has been installed over the last week. The company's wind turbines ranging from 1.5 to 6.2 MW are operating in 28 countries on 4 continents. Senvion has a total installed capacity of almost 17,000 MW worldwide, supplying about 11 million households with clean, renewable electricity. The windfarm with the 7,777th turbine is located near Angermünde in the German Land of Brandenburg, 90 kilometers northeast of Berlin. It has been installed on a hybrid tower with a hub height of 139 meters and a rotor diameter of 122 meters. *Jürgen Geißinger, CEO of Senvion, says:* "Senvion has expanded significantly over the past several years growing into new markets globally while extending and innovating technologically. With rotor diameters of up to 144 meters onshore and 152 meters offshore, we are well positioned to meet current market requirements. We are excited about the future and are working to address our customer's needs and exceed their expectations by developing the wind turbines of tomorrow." *About Senvion:* Senvion is a leading global manufacturer of onshore and offshore wind turbines. The company develops, produces and markets wind turbines for almost any location - with rated outputs of 2 MW to 6.15 MW and rotor diameters of 82 metres to 152 metres. Furthermore, the company offers its customers project specific solutions in the areas of turnkey, service and maintenance, transport and installation, as well as foundation planning and construction. The Senvion systems are mainly designed in the major TechCenters in Osterrönfeld and Bangalore and manufactured at its German and Portuguese plants in Bremerhaven, Vagos and Oliveira de Frades as well as in Zory-Warszowice, Poland and Baramati, India. With approximately 4,500 employees worldwide, the company makes use of the experience gained from the manufacture and installation of more than 7,500 wind turbines around the world. The company's operational subsidiary Senvion GmbH is based in Hamburg and represented by distribution partners, subsidiaries and participations in European markets such as France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, Romania, Portugal, Sweden, and Poland as well as on a global level in the USA, China, Australia *Pressekontakt Senvion:* Immo von Fallois Tel.: +49 40 5555 090 3770 Mobil: +49 172 6298408 E-Mail: immo.von.fallois@senvion.com *Kontakt Investor Relations Senvion:* Dhaval Vakil Tel: +44 20 3859 3664 Mobil: +44 7788 390 185 E-mail: dhaval.vakil@senvion.com End of Media Release Issuer: Senvion S.A. Key word(s): Energy 2017-11-30 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Senvion S.A. 46a, avenue John F. Kennedy L-1855 Luxembourg Luxemburg Phone: +352 26 00 5305 Fax: +352 26 00 5301 E-mail: press@senvion.com Internet: www.senvion.com ISIN: LU1377527517, XS1223808749, XS1223809390 WKN: A2AFKW Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Dublin, Luxemburg End of News DGAP Media 633977 2017-11-30

November 30, 2017 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)