Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Borealis with the Product Leadership Award in the Power Cable Materials Industry

SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the power cable materials industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Borealis AG with the 2017 European Product Leadership Award for its power cable solutions.

The European Commission has begun an initiative in which targeted countries are to interconnect at least 10% of domestically produced power to neighbors, gradually transforming Europe into a single energy market. This initiative is driving Europe's need for high-capacity power transmission over longer distances; energy industry participants want transmission to be as efficient and effective as possible with a higher voltage level than currently commercialized. To achieve this, there is a need for innovative cables and extruded insulation and jacketing systems.

Although some countries such as Turkey still use multipolymer (PVC and PE) solutions in power cables, major parts of European distribution and transmission system operators have shown a clear preference for crosslinked low-density polyethylene-based materials (XLPE) for power cable insulation systems and polyethylene for jacketing. Cables using multi-polymer solutions such as XLPE insulation and PVC jacketing pose a recycling challenge that is best addressed through the use of monopolymer solutions (i.e., XLPE insulation and PE jacketing).

"Utility companies also tend to base their purchase decisions on the total cost of ownership, taking into account functionality and durability rather than just the cost of the cable system," said Sayan Mukherjee, Frost & Sullivan senior research analyst. "Therefore, cable material manufacturers need to ensure that their products provide the optimal cost of ownership, which means developing cable systems focused on efficiency, effectiveness, and recyclability."

Borealis AG is one of the most prominent and innovative companies in the power cable materials market. Its product portfolio is rich in PE-based polymers, including its proprietary Borlink' technology, which meets the most demanding applications from utility companies for extra-high-voltage AC and long-distance DC transmission. In low-voltage distribution cables, Borealis' proprietary Visico'/Ambicat' technology is the industry-leading silane crosslinked PE solution, which offers high productivity in not only cable manufacturing but also the benefits to distribution system operators when replacing PVC.

The company's proprietary Borstartechnology is a market-leading jacketing solution for power cables, offering low shrinkage and stress crack resistance. Installers can put Borstar-jacketed cables in heavy ground soil without the use of special ducts or sand bedding because the jacket provides high mechanical strength and a high water barrier.

Borealis main products for the Energy industry include:

Visico'/Ambicat' technology, a high-quality and cost-effective solution for low-voltage cables.

Borlink' technology, used in medium-, high-, and extra-high-voltage cables.

Casico', the company's other solution featuring thermoplastic, low-smoke, halogen free, fit for purpose flame retardancy

Borealis AG is looking to increase its share in the solar energy market with the recent introduction of its solar brand Quentys'. It is also finalizing an investment in a electrical testing laboratory in Sweden where it can perform more demanding tests, adding value for their customers.

"As power cable demands and technical requirements change in Europe, Borealis AG has maintained its product leadership through constant innovation and strong customer relationships. Its proprietary Borlink, Borstar, Visico/Ambicat, and Casico solutions for power cables offer a market-leading value proposition for customers through its integrated chemistry, production, and supply-chain technology," Mukherjee said.

The company is active in more than 120 countries, and has company-owned sales and distribution centers in North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. Borealis AG continues to pursue innovative products and provide outstanding customer service, and has an extended team of sales and technical service personnel available to assist customers in the field. For its development of innovative technologies and strong market performance, Borealis AG has earned the Frost & Sullivan's 2017 Product Leadership Award in the power cable materials market.

