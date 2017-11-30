Clarks and Star Wars' Join Forces to Announce a Collaborative Shoe Collection for Women and Girls, Championing Female Power and Authenticity in Character and Style

LONDON, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

FORCE OF NATURE

The newest instalment in the Star Wars' franchise has brought a positive female role model to the forefront for fans and families around the world. True to herself, Rey is uncompromising and represents strength and power without limitations or apologies. This season, we introduce a unique Star Wars' | Clarks collaboration for women and girls, designed to celebrate the force of female power, just in time for the release of one of this year's most anticipated films, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, on 14th December.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8232251-clarks-star-wars-shoe-collection-women/

Rey's strength became a deep source of inspiration for the collaboration and is a vital embodiment of the brand's ethos - a platform for free thinking people who are true to themselves, comfortable in their own skin and inspired by authenticity.

Force of Nature is a collection pioneering new materials, construction and technologies for extreme comfort. It empowers its wearer with an advanced footbed structure, created to achieve optimum comfort, push flexibility and champion durability. The close-fit, high-top design keeps the ankle protected, and the soft fleece lining and innovative lacing system ensures the foot stays warm and dry, providing extra protection against the elements.

The Star Wars I Clarks collection is available to buy in select stores and online from 1st December 2017.

STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM Lucasfilm Ltd.

