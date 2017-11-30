In an interview with pv magazine, Santiago Barcón, columnist for Energía Hoy and advisor to Mexico's Energy Regulatory Commission, talks positively about the results of Mexico's third power auction, despite final prices coming in lower than expected.

pv magazine: The third energy auction in Mexico concluded with an offer from the consortium Mitsui/Trina of around US$19 per MWh. What's your opinion on this price?

Barcón: Before the auction, several experts in the Mexican electricity sector made bets on what the final price would be. We all expected a decrease with respect to the prices seen in the second auction. But nobody guessed the final price in the third auction, as all the bets were at least 20% higher than the Mitsui/Trina offer.

pv magazine: Are these prices too low?

Barcón: Yes, they are very low and will need companies with a very good cash flow. However, the winners of this auction were all large groups, such as Enel and the French group, Engie with huge financial resources that do not need loans and can build the plants with their own funds. I think those happiest with these prices will be the lawyers, since the smallest mistake in the development ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...